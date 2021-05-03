Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

XLNX stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.