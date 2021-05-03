XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $38.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $428.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

