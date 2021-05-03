XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.33

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $140.71, with a volume of 3090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 119,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

