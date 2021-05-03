XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $141.00. 1,256,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

