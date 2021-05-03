Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 179.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Yandex by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 12,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

