YETI (YETI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

YETI (NYSE: YETI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00.

4/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/13/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

