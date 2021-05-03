Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.