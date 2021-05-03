Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.
