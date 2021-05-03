Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

