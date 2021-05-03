Yum China Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Yum China by 29.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Yum China by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

