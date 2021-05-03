Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $42.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.94 million and the highest is $42.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $190.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $59.94 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

