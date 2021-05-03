Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. 59,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.73 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.