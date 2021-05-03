Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report sales of $45.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.24 on Monday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

