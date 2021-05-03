Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $271.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.30 million and the lowest is $256.72 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $250.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

