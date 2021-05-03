Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

