Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.78, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

