Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

STAY stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

