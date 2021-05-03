Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $132.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.97 million. Stratasys posted sales of $132.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $557.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

SSYS opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,479,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.