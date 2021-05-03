Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $35,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $18.68. 24,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.