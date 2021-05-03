Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.68. Zumiez reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 305.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,081,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

