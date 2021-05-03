Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.30 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 547,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 197,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

