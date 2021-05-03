Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $66.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.28 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $330.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Navigator by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Navigator has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

