Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

