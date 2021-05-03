Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:STAY opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

