Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $202.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

