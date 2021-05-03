Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

