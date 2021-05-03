Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.