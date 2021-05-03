Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.25. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 8,578 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

