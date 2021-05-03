Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,714 shares of company stock worth $75,435,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

