ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $37.45 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

