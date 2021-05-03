Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of ZIX worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Monday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $450.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

