ZKSwap Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $453.48 million and $39.00 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.01177184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00731151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.73 or 1.00725036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.