Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 51,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 517,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,311,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
