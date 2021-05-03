Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 51,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 517,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,311,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock worth $1,878,505.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

