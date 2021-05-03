Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 6.9%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 222,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,311,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $841,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock worth $1,878,505.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $27,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

