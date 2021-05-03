ZrCoin Trading Up 19.6% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $93,677.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

