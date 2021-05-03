ZumCoin (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $98,913.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 113.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $98,913.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 205.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.