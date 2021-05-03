Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 544,302 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zynga by 448.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 389,861 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Zynga by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

