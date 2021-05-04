12,246 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

