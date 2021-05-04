86,520 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

