8,728 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.25% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $884,000.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

