Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 193.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,698 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 123,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

