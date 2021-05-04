AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.31

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 232143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $904.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.