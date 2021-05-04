AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,874 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

