AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign stock opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

