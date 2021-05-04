AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

