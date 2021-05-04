Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.00

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 719260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

