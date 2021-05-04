Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

