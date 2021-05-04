AIOZ Network (AIOZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.19 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $61.38 million and $4.19 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,932,916 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.