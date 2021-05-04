Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Get Aker Carbon Capture AS alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.