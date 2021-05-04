Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

