Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

